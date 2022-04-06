A 17-year-old boy has died after being fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on Messanie Street.
The teen was shot around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Speedy’s at 28th and Messanie streets, St. Joseph police said.
He was being driven in a private vehicle to receive medical care, but only made it to around 32nd and Messanie streets, police said.
No suspect information is known at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.
