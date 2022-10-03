A 16-year-old boy was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Interstate 29 a couple of miles south of Mound City, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau, Missouri, teen, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Holt County coroner at 7:35 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Jason D. Fedak, 58, of Spring, Texas, was driving a Kenworth semi on the highway at 6:40 p.m. when he tried to merge into the passing lane, hitting the passenger side of a Honda Coupe driven by Sarah M. Lockridge, 27, of Cape Girardeau, according to the crash report. The Honda was pushed across the median and traveled into oncoming traffic, hitting a Subaru Outback driven by James D. Hood, 50, of Staplehurst, Nebraska.
The Honda went off the highway and hit a tree, while the Subaru rotated around before stopping on the highway's shoulder. Fedak brought the semi to a controlled stop on the opposite end of the highway.
Lockridge was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries and a 13-year-old Cape Girardeau boy in the vehicle reported minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, according to the crash report. Hood was taken to Mosaic for minor injuries, while no injuries were reported for Fedak.
