Technology continues to offer new ways to reach out in cases of emergency.
Smart home devices, Apple Watches and phones are some of the devices that can provide additional safety for someone who is alone during an emergency. Sgt. Roy Hoskins of the St. Joseph Police Department said these devices can help someone receive assistance during an emergency.
Hoskins said options like text-to-call allow people to contact law enforcement without even talking.
“Being alone or living alone doesn’t necessarily have to be scary as it used to be. People thought about if they choke or fall or whatever, what would happen? How would they get help?” he said. “And now you can summon help much more easily, sometimes without even speaking you can ... even if you don’t have the code on your phone or whatever, you can still get to 911.”
But these devices go beyond reaching out to law enforcement when asked. That’s something Hoskins said he experienced while having a conversation about a domestic violence case near a smart home device and also when making a comment about suicide.
“Alexa asked if we needed to contact someone regarding that situation, did we need to call the police, something like that,” he said. “And if you mentioned suicide, it does the same thing, it asks if you need help.”
Apple Watches are able to detect falls, and if someone wearing the device is unresponsive it is able to automatically contact emergency help.
Hoskins said one additional option to contact law enforcement that many people don’t know about is the text-to-call option. This has been beneficial in situations of domestic and child abuse situations when people may not want to alert someone else they are contacting police for help.
