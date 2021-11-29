With Cyber Monday and the coming weeks seeing more users making online purchases for the holidays, one local tech expert said consumers should designate one card for e-commerce purchases.
“Keep an eye on your bank statements, your credit card statements, and if you do a lot of online transactions, use one card,” said Tim Conard, president of TS Conard Inc. Technology Solutions in St. Joseph.
According to Adobe, Cyber Monday netted $10.8 billion spent by shoppers in 2020, and the forecast for this year’s online shopping extravaganza is $11.3 billion. Given consumers are going to be spending a lot of time online regardless of whether they’re spending money or not, personal information can be at risk of ending up in the wrong hands.
“I would say probably 85% to 90% of people have already had their information compromised in one form or another,” Conard said.
A password manager is something Conard advises people to invest in so that they aren’t subjected to online security breaches. Many people struggle to remember various complex passwords, so password managers generate one single password that is nearly unsolvable to hackers.
“If you have a good password manager, all you have to do is remember that one password,” he said. “That password manager has a password generator that creates all these gobbledygook passwords that are so long ... all you have to remember is that one password on how to get in there.”
There are free password managers available, and paid versions typically cost anywhere from $20 to $60 per year.
