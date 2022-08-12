Elizabeth Chase, the coordinator of counseling services for the St. Joseph School District, said that if something happens to a child at school or anywhere an adult is absent, it’s necessary to let them know to report the situation.
It can be difficult for young children to navigate potentially dangerous situations, so it's important to teach kids early about what to do in order to stay safe.
A study done by Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Research showed that children under 13 years old are more likely to interact with strangers online and in person.
Elizabeth Chase, the coordinator of counseling services for the St. Joseph School District, said ensuring safety in younger children starts with adults.
“Parents can play a key role in helping their kids feel confident handling something unexpected,” she said. “Just by planning ahead and making sure your child knows their phone number and your phone number is always a great idea.”
“We constantly talk to kids about being polite and being well-mannered, but we need them to understand it's okay to keep walking,” she said. “If they're feeling nervous or if something scares them, they should avoid it and if it happens on their way to school, let the staff know so we can handle it.”
Paula Oxler, YMCA's vice president of marketing and communications, said it's necessary for safety to be implemented in every aspect of children's lives.
“The younger a child is, it becomes easier to persuade them, so we want them to realize safety goes beyond the classroom,” she said. “From remembering to look for cars while playing outside to understanding it’s okay to say no to bad things.”
The YMCA is known for keeping children healthy and active year-round, but the staff also wants children to have a healthy mind.
“We have a lot of fun at the YMCA. Children are engaging in sports and many events year-round so a few times throughout the year we have our group leaders and coaches hold classes on safety measures for young children,” she said.
The St. Joseph School District will have three or more counselors in each elementary school so children can have an adult to talk to if they are facing issues concerning any situation.
