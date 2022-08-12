Child information safety (copy)

Elizabeth Chase, the coordinator of counseling services for the St. Joseph School District, said that if something happens to a child at school or anywhere an adult is absent, it’s necessary to let them know to report the situation.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

It can be difficult for young children to navigate potentially dangerous situations, so it's important to teach kids early about what to do in order to stay safe.

A study done by Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Research showed that children under 13 years old are more likely to interact with strangers online and in person.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.