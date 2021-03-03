Tax-related identity theft, preventative measures

Tax season can be a stressful time, so adding in identity theft can make things even more difficult.
There are different types of identity theft when it comes to taxes, Phil Hayes, the managing principal at Clifton Larson and Allen, said.
"It's stealing a taxpayer's personal identification information from somebody else to use for financial gain," Hayes said. "Whether it's direct identity theft and taking a Social Security number to use to open new accounts, filing a fraudulent tax return or trying to get a refund from the IRS when someone shouldn't."
Hayes said one thing that leads to identity theft cases is fake IRS calls or notices.
"Somebody claims to be the IRS and has enough information to get you to do something that you shouldn't do," Hayes said.
There are ways to reduce the chances of falling victim, Hayes said.
"The best thing is to not let any of your personal information get out there. A lot of times people will send things that maybe they shouldn't in an unsecured email," Hayes said.
Hayes said watching your credit score and utilizing the IP (identity protection) pin can keep your information secure.
There are signs to be on the lookout for in scams to get your identity, Hayes said.
"If it just seems really odd, like if someone say claimed unemployment benefits on your behalf or the IRS sends you a notice saying, 'If you don't respond to this within 24 hours,' or gives you a text message or a phone call saying do something right away -- the IRS doesn't call people or text them," Hayes said.
Hayes encourages anyone who has questions to reach out to the IRS or have a tax professional check their return.