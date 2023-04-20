Former St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King, front, reads a declaration from St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale during last year's National Fentanyl Awareness Day. This year, the event will include a talent show in an attempt to increase community involvement.
As the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day approaches, local organizers are trying something new to get the public involved.
The May 9 event will be highlighted by a talent show, with informational and personal accounts taking place between performances.
It's important to test options and see what works, said Health Educator Stephanie Malita of the St. Joseph Health Department.
"We decided this year for National Fentanyl Awareness Day that we wanted to make it a true awareness event and try to bring this message to a new audience," she said. "And so we decided to create an event that would feature youth, talent, musicians, dancers, comedians."
Last year's event featured a panel discussion. This year's speakers will be split up to keep them balanced with the performances while also getting community members directly engaged, Health Educator Jada Johnson said.
"There's a lot of kids that want to, you know, express their creativity and have the opportunity to show off their skills. So we figured why not create an event like this one and welcome all the youth and so they can show off their talent to the community as well as provide a good educational opportunity."
The event is being organized by the health department and the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force.
Adapting community efforts to fight drug use is a necessity because drug use is evolving and doesn't look the same as in the past, Malita said.
"The landscape of the drugs that are coming through our community changes so frequently, so it really is important to have events like this," she said. "We're having this fentanyl awareness day event, but on the other hand I'm thinking, 'How can people not know it's here?' Because literally every week there's something else in the news regarding fentanyl and how dangerous it is."
Those interested in being part of the talent show can contact the St. Joseph Health Department at 816-271-4636 or email maike.some.noise.st.joe@gmail.com for more information.
