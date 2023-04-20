NANCY KING PRESENTING DECLARATION (copy)

Former St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King, front, reads a declaration from St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale during last year's National Fentanyl Awareness Day. This year, the event will include a talent show in an attempt to increase community involvement.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

As the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day approaches, local organizers are trying something new to get the public involved.

The May 9 event will be highlighted by a talent show, with informational and personal accounts taking place between performances.

