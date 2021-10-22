St. Joseph's semi-annual Drug Take Back accounts for around 2,000 pounds of prescription drugs turned in to law enforcement each year.
The fall event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at East Hills Shopping Center. During April's initiative, more than 900 pounds of drugs were relinquished.
It's an important asset in responsible drug disposal, Chief Deputy Mike Donaldson of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said.
"Before we had the Drug Take-Back program, a lot of times, unused prescription medicine either stayed in your medicine cabinet in your bathroom," he said. "Other times it might have just been thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet, which creates all sorts of environmental issues."
Local law enforcement departments have drug take-back stations in their offices year-round, but some people aren't comfortable entering a police station or sheriff's office, Donaldson said.
There also is no risk of losing anonymity. All drugs are gathered into boxes for disposal, and no identifying information is recorded, Donaldson said.
"We're not doing this for any investigative reasons," he said. "I know some people are more comfortable with trying to peel the labels off the prescription medicine so it doesn't have any of their personal information, and that's fine."
The program accepts all types of medications for disposal, Donaldson said, from narcotics to less over-the-counter drugs and inhalers.
It's especially important because residents might not have the same access to safe disposal methods that businesses do, he said.
"It's not so much designed for businesses because they have other avenues of getting rid of unneeded prescription medication," he said. "It's designed for citizens, and they don't really limit the types. So it can anything from, you know, the really strong opioid narcotics, but literally any prescription medication they will accept."
The drugs are transferred from local law enforcement to the Drug Enforcement Administration, who use an incinerator to get rid of them, Donaldson said.
