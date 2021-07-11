Buchanan County and Northwest Missouri are seeing people take advantage of area hiking trails this summer.
There are 20 trails just in St. Joseph that range from beginner walking routes to steep and tricky terrain for expert explorers. When going for any type of hike, preparations should be made before setting out.
“First thing is make sure you look at those bulletin boards and figure out the trails before you start,’’ said Bill Graham, a Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist. “Some of the loops are confusing and sometimes you walk in further than you should and are wanting to.”
It’s also important to make sure to share a planned itinerary with all group members. If you’re hiking alone, make sure someone knows your planned route.
“When I’m going to be in unfamiliar places, I pack a compass because there are a lot of places in Northwest Missouri where you won’t have cell phone reception,” Graham said. “Sometimes you need help getting back on a straight path.”
Next, make sure to prepare for all types of weather or possible encounters with wildlife.
“It’s best to put some insect repellent on and longer clothing and good shoes that are protective,” Graham said. “I also like to have a hat that I’ve sprayed with some type of good insect repellent.”
Extra layers will lower the risk of contracting poison ivy and keep ticks away from the skin. Most animals along a well-traveled trail will be skittish when coming into contact with people, but be on the lookout for snakes under logs, rocks or lying in sunny spots.
Tough or slippery terrain increases the risk of developing blisters, sprains and cuts. The U.S. National Parks Service recommends carrying a pre-made kit and modifying it for each trip. Items to add are antibiotic ointment, gauze, ibuprofen, extra water and a protein-filled snack. Check expiration dates on all items and replacing them when necessary.
In addition to emergency supplies, consider taking along something to help remember the hike.
“Nature photographers’ rule of thumb is always take the camera because you may see something that might not be there next time,” Graham said. “A lot of people carry notebooks and your journal.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation also offers maps of trails throughout the area and things to watch for when going on the next outdoor adventure.
