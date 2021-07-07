070721_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

Debris lays scattered around Rosendale, Missouri’s Post Office on Wednesday afternoon along State Route 48. No one was injured in the accident, according to sources.

 Alexander Simone | News-Press NOW

An SUV crashed into a local post office Wednesday afternoon in Rosendale, Missouri, off of State Route 48.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., a post office employee said.

It is believed that the driver, in a 2018 Lincoln SUV, was pulling up and mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of brake, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said. The driver was uninjured.

There was one post office employee present at the time, who reportedly was uninjured.

Alexander Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

