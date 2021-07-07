An SUV crashed into a local post office Wednesday afternoon in Rosendale, Missouri, off of State Route 48.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., a post office employee said.
It is believed that the driver, in a 2018 Lincoln SUV, was pulling up and mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of brake, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said. The driver was uninjured.
There was one post office employee present at the time, who reportedly was uninjured.
