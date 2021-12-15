At least two male suspects are at large after a manhunt by law enforcement Wednesday morning.
The chase started around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway-169 near State Highway-W when sheriff's deputies found a GMC Acadia stolen out of St. Joseph.
Law enforcement pursued two men dressed in black down Highway-169 to St. Joseph until they abandoned the vehicle around Lover's Lane, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette said.
There also was a Chevrolet HHR that was stolen near where the chase started in Andrew County, which was believed to be related, Gillette said.
Law enforcement from Andrew and Buchanan counties, along with St. Joseph police, searched three hours on foot.
The Chevrolet HHR that was stolen in Andrew County was believed to be used as a getaway vehicle, Gillette said.
Officers found stolen property in the Acadia, including purses and electronics from the Cosby, Missouri, area, Gillette said.
