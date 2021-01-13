Two suspects are in custody after leading Savannah police and the Andrew County sheriff's deputies on separate car chases early Wednesday.
According to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, officers pursued a stolen vehicle around 12:45 a.m. out of Savannah. That vehicle crashed near County Club Village. The driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment and is in custody on an investigation.
Aa about 1:30 a.m., deputies pursued a stolen vehicle located near Country Club Village until it crashed in Savannah. The suspect in that chase also was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment and is in custody on an investigation.