St. Joseph police are searching for a man after a robbery and hit-and-run at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Menards.
The suspect allegedly stole several items from the store then hit an employee with his truck when she tried to stop him from fleeing the scene, police said.
The woman was injured seriously during the incident, according to police.
Police have requested help from anyone with information about the man or the black pickup he was seen driving. Anyone with information should call detectives at 816-271-5336.
