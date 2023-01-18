top story Suspect in custody after early morning crash at King Hill and Lake Avenue By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 34-year-old man is in custody after attempting to flee from police and crashing early Wednesday.According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the man was fleeing from police in a vehicle at around 1 a.m. this morning at a high rate of speed.The suspect drifted off the roadway and crashed into a pole at the intersection of King Hill and Lake Avenue.He then fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by officers and transported to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries.The suspect was then transported to booking in reference to multiple charges surrounding the incident. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Officer Suspect Police Transports Criminal Law Male Lake Ave. Accident Injury Custody Police Department Crash Rate Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 National News Transgender youth reemerge as statehouse focal point in Utah Nebraska Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack 0:35+2 Tn Exchange Driver responsible for deaths of two Gretna women, unborn child to serve at least 16 years More Regional News → National News National News Lesion removed from Jill Biden's eyelid was non-cancerous +10 World News New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election +4 National News Man killed, trooper shot while ‘Cop City’ protesters cleared More National News → 0:42 More precipitation tonight into tomorrow Updated 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
