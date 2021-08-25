A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of hitting a bicyclist this evening on King Hill Avenue and fleeing the scene.
A six-year-old boy was riding a bicycle around 7 p.m. in the 6200 block of King Hill Avenue when a passenger vehicle crashed into him, causing minor injuries to the boy, St. Joseph Police said.
Alcohol is believed to be involved, police said.
