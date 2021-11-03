Local law enforcement agencies are taking proactive steps to make sure they avoid issues as supply chain concerns create an uncertain future for key items.
“We’ve been told that ammo prices are going to increase 40% to 50%. So trying to be good with tax dollars, we are reaching out and we’re ordering two years’ worth of ammo ahead of that price increase,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
An order of ammunition was placed by the department at the beginning of the year, but it still hasn’t arrived. Puett said shipments usually take a few months, but this is much longer than they are used to.
“We ordered ammo early in the year around January, and we still haven’t received all that. Then we just placed this next order ahead of this huge price increase,” Puett said. “So we hoped by getting ammo in and having enough ammo to get us through the next couple of years that everything will level out and we get back to some normalcy and some reasonable prices. But a 40% to 50% increase is just extremely ridiculous.”
Deputies use ammunition during training and while on duty. Although officers aren’t necessarily using their weapons a lot in the field, ammunition for training is important to have.
“Training and keeping the skills up is extremely important. We try to shoot quarterly and make sure that everybody goes to the range and does a live-fire so that they have the most proficient skills that they can have,” he said. “And God forbid that they would ever need to use their firearm in performance, their duty, but we want to make sure that they have the skills and abilities to do that if they need to protect a citizen or protect themselves.”
County commissioners supported the funding of extra ammunition, as Puett said they understood the need for future consideration.
