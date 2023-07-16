Supervision key to keeping kids safe during summer fun

As kids head outside to play in the warm summer weather, local experts are encouraging adults to keep a watchful eye to help reduce preventable injuries.
According to SafeHome, more than 1 million children went to emergency rooms last summer because of injuries from outdoor activities.
Experts say a few factors that contribute to this are things such as lack of supervision, plus kids testing the limits or being curious.
“When the weather moderates, kids want to get outside and play, which is a good thing, said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph’s Safety Council. “But the key to summer safety is supervision. Parents, grandparents, whoever is watching the children, need to keep a close eye on them”
According to SafeHome, children made up 30% of all ER visits last summer, and while not all injuries are preventable, parents can take steps to deter a trip to the hospital.
Practicing safe swimming habits and wearing a helmet when riding a bike are two ways to prevent children from becoming seriously injured, Lyon said.
“I think two of the most important things to look out for in young children are swimming and bike riding,” he said. “Make sure that when children are not only in the water but around the pool area, they have direct supervision. The other one is bike riding. Our brain doesn’t heal like the rest of our body, so, it’s important that they wear a bike helmet.”
Safety can especially be overlooked in small children and babies who may not be running around like older kids, but experts urge parents to keep a keen eye on them as well.
“Choking is a big issue for small children and babies so, we want to make sure that the things around them are not something they can put in their mouth and choke on,” Lyon said. “One of the leading causes of death in children are balloons and you see a lot of them with summer activities and parties. It’s that summer supervision and being a parent that’s so important.”
Experts also suggest that parents are proactive and pack a first-aid kit containing bandages and gauze to help treat minor injuries.
