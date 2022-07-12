top story Sunday shooting still under investigation By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Sunday shooting that left one injured is still being investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department.The shooting occurred at 12th and Powell streets around 7 p.m. The victim, now identified by police as 23-year-old Taylor Wilson, was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when the suspected shooter fired the weapon, striking Wilson in the neck. Police said the driver of the vehicle drove to the Law Enforcement Center, and then Wilson was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Wilson was treated for his injuries at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and is now in stable condition. Police said the vehicle involved was found to be reported stolen from an armed robbery incident in June. Both the robbery and shooting are being investigated by detectives of the St. Joseph Police Department. They have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but no names will be released until formal charges are filed. The shooting does not appear to be a random event. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shooting Taylor Wilson Crime Criminal Law Police Robbery Person Of Interest Detective Shooter Victim Police Department Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Woman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy Local News Chiefs yard signs available Wednesday Government Two elections, different laws Coronavirus COVID-19 cases rising again More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
