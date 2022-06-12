As summer rolls in, rising temperatures and high winds bring the possibility of brush fires in the area.
While brush fires present a risk, the St. Joseph Fire Department has tools in place so the department stays prepared to face these challenges and keep residents safe at home.
Steve Hendrickson, SJFD fire inspector, said the response time of the department is quick when it comes to these seasonal blazes.
“Most grass fires don’t get that big with us because we are there 24/7. We get out there very quickly,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson said there are specific times during the year when residents can burn legally.
“The entire month of both April and November. It goes from eight o’clock in the morning to five at night,” Hendrickson said.
Out of season, those who want to burn a controlled fire must request permission from the fire department. Requests may not always be accepted.
“They have to come in here, we don’t have it online yet,” Hendrickson said of obtaining a request form.
Uncontrollable fires often occur in the area during July and August. Hendrickson said although there are specific months when they occur more frequently, the main causes of these fires lie within the varying weather patterns.
“It depends on the summers. Like right now we’re getting enough rain here,” Hendrickson said.
But while the area is seeing plenty of rain now, he said weather patterns can shift quickly.
“A month from now it can be so dry that a cigarette thrown on a window can serve major fires. So for those things, every year, we seem to have a big (fire) and then a lot of smaller ones,” Hendrickson said.
More information on fire tips and safety is available on the city’s website at stjosephmo.gov.
