Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel demonstrates how to provide CPR to a choking child. Round items like marbles and grapes provide extra risk of completely blocking a person’s airway, Rudel said.
Kids may be spending more time unsupervised during the summer, but it’s important to pay attention when snacking due to choking risks.
“Now that I know what I know, that just scares me so much,” Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel said. “I was so lucky that I never had any of my children choke because of you know, not (being) supervised. And they really need to watch kids more than we do, especially when they’re eating or playing with small things.”
Hot dogs, in particular, are the biggest food contributor to choking for children between 3 and 17 years old, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
The safest option for parents with a young child is chopping food into small bits to make it easier to eat. Part of why the food poses such a hazard is its shape, since it’s easier for round objects, like marbles or grapes, to block a child’s airway, Rudel said.
If a child starts choking then it’s important to try and dislodge the item as soon as possible. A child’s throat is only between 1.5 and 2 inches in diameter, and it takes about a minute to run out of air and go unconscious, Rudel said.
“Kids have a very predominant gag reflex for coughing,” he said. “That’s the first thing you’re going to do, so if they’re coughing forcibly, the best thing you can do is just encourage them. Tell them to keep coughing, and a lot of times they’re going to get that out totally on their own.”
When a child can’t clear their own airway and passes out, being able to provide CPR is essential. Unlike with a cardiac arrest patient, someone who’s choking requires mouth-to-mouth, using a face shield for protection, as part of the CPR process, Rudel said.
Choking is more concerning for children, but it’s not necessarily because adults become more responsible with how they eat, he said.
“The number one choking hazard for adults is poorly cooked steak and poorly chewed steak,” he said. “That’s because people don’t think about it. You’re eating, you’re talking, you’re checking your phone, you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing.”
