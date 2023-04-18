drivers ed (copy)

Student participates in a texting-while-driving simulation during the driver's education course last summer. This is one of the many hands-on scenarios students will use during the course. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Young drivers will have the chance to learn the rules of the road in a hands-on way in education courses this summer. 

The program, hosted by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, has two sessions, one from June 5 to 9 and another from June 26 to 30. In order for students to participate, they must first have earned their driving permit

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

