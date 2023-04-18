Young drivers will have the chance to learn the rules of the road in a hands-on way in education courses this summer.
The program, hosted by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, has two sessions, one from June 5 to 9 and another from June 26 to 30. In order for students to participate, they must first have earned their driving permit.
The curriculum consists of students learning the many rules of the road by participating in lectures, hearing from guest speakers, using a driving simulator and wearing of fatal vision goggles.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the safety council, said the course was designed to provide parents with the proper education for their young drivers.
"Driving a car is the most dangerous time for these teens. It's a leading cause of death for 18- to 24-year-olds," Lyon said. "We want to make sure that we do everything we can to safeguard our kids."
Lyon said the program has doubled in size since it began and he said believes that the hands-on activities play a big role in that.
"We designed it to try to keep the interest of the students," Lyon said. "By doing different things, having them participate in different exercises, whether it be a speaker or a hands-on driving simulator, it just gives them something that's outside the classroom that makes it more enjoyable."
One of the featured activities as Lyon mentioned was the driving simulator, which helps students learn the mechanics of a vehicle and the importance of not driving distracted.
"Students are very mechanical, they have to think about everything before they do it ... it helps them to remember to look in the rearview mirror, use their turn signal, apply the brake, switch lanes," Lyon said.
He continued by saying that attempting to multitask behind the wheel is simply not a good idea, and that they have activities that demonstrate that.
"We will have a cell phone that will ring, then we ask the driver to try to handle the cell phone while they drive. We know we can't do two things at once, so either drive or you handle the cell phone," Lyon said.
The program continues to improve each year thanks to feedback from parents in the community. Each year the parents fill out a response sheet that gives the safety council feedback on the course. These suggestions are used to plan the curriculum for the next year.
Lyon said one of the additions this year will bring in a practical simulation with a golf cart that will allow students to attempt to navigate a driving course while students use fatal vision goggles.
"We invite those comments," Lyon said. "We want them because in our post-program discussions, we talk about those comments and can we incorporate some of their ideas."
The cost of the course is $295. This includes a weeklong class at Missouri Western and six hours of driving time with an instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.