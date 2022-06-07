With school out for the summer and children likely spending more time outside, it's important for St. Joseph residents to use extra caution on the roads.
There is a precedent for concern as well, after a child was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street last summer.
Motorists have to pay attention around areas children might play, said Executive Director Sheldon Lyon of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council.
"We've talked about all the activity summer brings, and with that activity, we're going to see more children around traffic areas, whether it's going to playgrounds or parks, or things like that," he said. "As motorists, we need to be vigilant, especially this time of year ... summer is definitely the peak time so when you're in the neighborhood, when you're on the trafficway with a playground nearby, expect the unexpected and just be very vigilant."
The age that a child is old enough to be trusted on their own varies by family and situation. Trying to assign a concrete age for when children can be left on their own isn't a sound tactic because they develop at a different pace, Lyon said.
"Each child matures differently physically and mentally," he said. "Where they're at is going to be the discretion of the parent, as far as what they allow, you know, I would hope they would side on the caution side and make sure that they're really ready to let their child do more on the bike. Bikes are great, you know, we've got all kinds of bike trails here in the city."
There are changes with regard to potential concern though, as children reach the age to start driving, Lyon said. Setting strong precedents when drivers are still teens helps establish habits like wearing seat belts, he said.
"If a child wears a seatbelt, they're likely to wear it as an adult," Lyon said. We also know that as the number of teenagers get in a car, the chances of fatality grow significantly."
That's why it's important to have resources like an intermediate license, Lyon said.
An intermediate license allows a person who is at least 16 to drive alone, except between 1 and 5 a.m., according to Missouri Department of Revenue. Motorists can upgrade their intermediate license to a full one at 18.
