Local experts are urging families to be cautious of how much time children are spending on the internet this summer as cybercrimes continue to rise.
There was a rise of more than 400% in cybercrimes committed against children in 2020 due to the pandemic as more kids were at home. These numbers remain a concern, with there being 20% more child victims of cybercrime in 2022 than the year prior, according to the FBI Crime Center.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said intervention is necessary as children don't always make the best decisions, leading to criminals making them targets.
“Children aren’t capable of making good decisions and that's why we have laws that protect them,” Lyon said. “They may say, 'I want to do this,' but the law knows that they're just not mature enough to make decisions. Since many know this, predators will prey on them and try to entice them into sexual situations and acts that are certainly illegal and very detrimental to the children.”
Lyon said if you notice behavior changes in your child, that could be a cause for concern, which is why it is recommended to keep an open line of conversation with them.
While privacy is needed, even for children, officials also believe sometimes parents must take a look at their child’s devices and see what they’re up to online.
“We have to be parents, we have to be active, and we have to check what they're doing,” Lyon said. “It can start by simply blocking some things that they may be tempted to look at because it starts at an early age. Kids (who are) 2 and 3 years old have tablets, which is great, but as they get older, we need to talk to our kids and tell them about the dangers that can hide behind the internet.”
Lyon said technology can have many benefits, especially as it keeps children entertained during the summer, but spending time outdoors and getting involved in activities can reduce the chances of children falling victim to crimes.
“Get children interested in things that are outside because they do spend a lot of time inside during summer months,” he said. “Summer’s a great time to get involved in different activities and sports, but as parents, we have to encourage our children to go outdoors and explore these things.”
