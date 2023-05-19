Local experts issue a warning as cyber crime numbers increase

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph's Safety and Health Council, warns families to be aware of cybercrimes as there has been an increase since the pandemic. 

Local experts are urging families to be cautious of how much time children are spending on the internet this summer as cybercrimes continue to rise.

There was a rise of more than 400% in cybercrimes committed against children in 2020 due to the pandemic as more kids were at home. These numbers remain a concern, with there being 20% more child victims of cybercrime in 2022 than the year prior, according to the FBI Crime Center.

