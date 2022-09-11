After an arrest, officers may place an inmate on suicide watch as was the case with Dustin Beechner, who is charged with the death of his 6-year-old daughter last week. But how does their jail experience differ from the general population of offenders?
All inmates are closely monitored by officers after being taken into custody at the Buchanan County Jail, but suicidal behavior is one thing guards have to take extra measures to prevent. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that if there are potential self-harm issues with an inmate, protocols are put in place at the jail to address these concerns.
A clinician is at the jail 40 hours per week to help inmates when necessary. There is also a mental health commission that works in conjunction with the medical staff in terms of self-harm concerns and monitoring.
“We approach it pretty holistically and try to make sure that we have everything covered,” Puett said. “Mental health, medical care and that includes security observations to prevent any potential issues.”
At the jail, inmates are classified by the type of crime committed or the experience level a specific person has as a criminal. When an inmate is put on suicide watch, however, they are separated from the general population and other inmates and housed differently.
“They’re not given certain items that the general population might have ... If we have concerns, if somebody has potential self-harm issues, there is specific clothing they must wear,” Puett said.
Along with these protocols, officers on duty will keep a close watch on inmates at risk.
“We have security checks that we do on a timely basis ... so those will be more frequent,” Puett said.
During a typical rotation at the Buchanan County Jail, at least one supervisor is working. The number of other officers can vary between four to five or eight to nine.
Puett said even with all of the safety protocols in place, every situation can be complex.
“Obviously, if somebody decides to do something where they don’t declare an intention, then that makes it a lot more difficult to try to help them get through that type of crisis,” he said.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, suicides account for 30% of deaths in local jails and 8% of deaths in state and federal prisons in 2019.
