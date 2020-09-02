A Buchanan County Jail inmate died Tuesday of what authorities said was a suicide.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the female inmate was housed by herself. Just before 7 p.m. deputies found her attempting to commit suicide and immediately began lifesaving measures along with medical staff.
They were unsuccessful, and the inmate died.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled. Additional information will be released once the autopsy and investigation into death conclude.