After an incident of gun violence on the campus of Michigan State University Monday, the gunman died by suicide, a common occurrence that leaves experts to wonder about the motive.
The gunman, now identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities at the scene.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center in St. Joseph, said when a person goes through with an act of mass violence that then leads to suicide, there can be many factors leading to the incident.
“We don’t know what mental state they were in, what thoughts they were having, whether they were experiencing command hallucinations, whether they were experiencing substance misuse or abuse,” Hannon said. “Looking at somebody who did something horrible, then taking their own life ... perhaps that had been their plan, perhaps that person realized what they had done. Sometimes when people realize things that they have done, they do make an attempt on their lives.”
Sources close to McRae said he became socially isolated and angry after the death of his mother two years ago, according to news reports.
Hannon said those things can be classified as stressors. She said the important thing to keep in mind with any stressor is to have open conversations.
“Death of a significant family member and the inability to process that grief and trauma could lead a person to a place where they have a very strong reaction,” Hannon said. “We wouldn’t typically see loss of a family member being correlated with an incident of mass violence but it could be that thing that was that final stressor.”
According to the American Psychological Association, violence is relatively uncommon among those with serious mental illness, but when it occurs, other factors including substance use, adverse childhood experiences and surrounding environmental factors could play a role.
Hannon said that in the case at Michigan State and other similar situations, knowing the difference between irrational behavior and mental illness is important.
“Every time we start to correlate irrational behavior with mental illness and say things like, ‘Oh, that person did a horrible thing. They’re clearly mentally ill,’ without knowing that they’re mentally ill, we create a stigma that means that people won’t then access care,” Hannon said. “We have to be very cautious about how we word these things.”
Currently, three students have died since the shooting and five are being treated at the hospital.
