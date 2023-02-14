Michigan State Shooting (copy)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting late Monday at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

 File photo | Associated Press

After an incident of gun violence on the campus of Michigan State University Monday, the gunman died by suicide, a common occurrence that leaves experts to wonder about the motive.

The gunman, now identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities at the scene.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.