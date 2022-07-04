A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy directs traffic Thursday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 29 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 36. Having two major highways intersect creates extra potential for something to go wrong if motorists aren’t vigilant, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
A pair of crashes that occurred a few hours apart Thursday around the same area of Interstate 29 demonstrates how sudden slowdowns introduce extra driving risks.
Both were on the interstate near U.S. Highway 36, and having two major travel routes intersect means there are more factors to consider and added potential for something to go wrong, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“That is a busy interchange right there, with two major highways (coming) together,” he said. “So again, you know, it’s just always important to stay in your lane. If you have to make a lane change, make sure you can do that safely, if not always be traveling at a reasonable speed where you can get stopped in time.”
One of the vehicles involved in Thursday’s first crash around 12:30 p.m. was a box truck that tried to avoid the other vehicles but was unable to stop in time. Dealing with larger vehicles like box trucks and semis only increases the level of caution that other motorists should use, Hux said.
“Those bigger vehicles, they do take a longer time to get stopped and it’s harder for them to make a lane change,” he said. “That’s why it’s important if you have to yield to (those) vehicles, that you do so.”
Sometimes when traffic is stopped after a crash, drivers try to pull onto the highway’s shoulder to get a better glimpse or move further up in the traffic jam. But that can put them in the way emergency vehicles using the shoulder to reach the crash scene or drivers might not be able to merge back into traffic, Hux said.
“You never know what’s between you and that exit,” he said. “If you’re trying to do that, you know, there could be a stalled vehicle up there or the crash could be even blocking in the shoulder. And then, all you’re going to do is cause more problems when you get up to that area. And then, it’s going to frustrate other drivers as well, if you’re trying to crowd back in.”
