The Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee met Wednesday to continue discussions between minority residents and law enforcement.
There was a lot of back-and-forth and after over an hour of conversations, discussions eventually focused more on solutions and big picture ideas.
The subcommittee talked about four community priorities: more police officers, increased mental health services, minority officer recruitment and better tracking and reporting of police activity.
Members on the subcommittee proposed sending social workers to nonviolent situations involving mental health problems. Eric Protzman, the acting St. Joseph police chief, said this would help free up a lot of officers for community policing and responding to violent situations.
“It would reduce our call volume, which would then get us out on the community and help the community a lot better,” Protzman said.
The St. Joseph Police Department isn't able to do community policing because the department is call driven, due to the low number of officers.
“The time to get out and talk to neighbors, talk to neighborhood groups, talk to individuals out on their porch, talk to kids playing in the streets becomes less and less if we are going from call to call,” Protzman said.
To implement community policing, the department needs more officers, as they are nine people short of being fully staffed.
“We're losing numerous officers every year,” Protzman said. “They come, get trained and go to a different department. They go to a smaller department where it's quieter, less call driven, or they go to a bigger department, where there are more opportunities, more incentives and more pay.”
The pay plan for the Fraternal Order of Police that was recently passed by the St. Joseph City Council would help with this problem in the form of a pay raise, when funding becomes available.
Another topic raised was mending the relationship with minority communities through more minority police officers.
“Recruiting in minority communities is extremely difficult,” Protzman said. “Somewhat a distrust, especially with the younger generation, of policing. We would like to break that barrier and be able to work with communities and get those people involved.”
But whenever one of these priorities was talked about, the question of funding immediately followed. Many of the committee members were worried how these services would be funded. Some responded that it wasn't their responsibility.
They said as an advisory board their job is to help mend the law enforcement and minority community relationship by bringing solutions to the City Council, who will then decide how funding will work.
For example, the cost of new police dashboard cameras for all existing cars and body cameras for all officers would be $200,000 a year, according to Protzman. He said funding priorities should be based on community needs.
“All those items cost a lot of money,” Protzman said. “We've looked at different funding sources, the city's budget. Depending on what the community wants is, what the priorities are.”
The Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee has only met a handful of times and progress initially seemed slow. But communication has improved, and the decision on these four priorities show the subcommittee is working to help bridge the relationship between law enforcement and local minority neighborhoods.