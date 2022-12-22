Doctors are reminding people to cover all of their skin when going outside during this winter cold snap as wind chills are low enough that exposed skin can get frostbite in under 10 minutes.
Frostbite happens when the body's survival mechanisms kick in during extremely cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to extremities, which eventually freeze.
Dr. Christopher Sampson with the University of Missouri Health Care said people should stay inside if at all possible during the subzero temperatures that will linger into the first part of Saturday.
“The prevention of frostbite is wearing appropriate clothing, making sure those exposed areas that the wind is hitting are covered up,” Sampson said.
Wearing gloves, a hat that covers your ears, warm socks and shoes that will not get wet are essential. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body, according to the National Weather Service.
Sampson also recommends dressing in layers. Trapped air between loosely fit layers helps keep the body insulated.
"Some of the initial signs of frostbite is pain in those areas. You may notice they become pale,” Sampson said.
If you notice symptoms of frostbite, Sampson recommends going inside.
“If you're outside doing something — whether you're shoveling snow or you're outside your vehicle — get back inside to a warmer environment and let those areas warm up," Sampson said.
If pain continues, that’s when Sampson recommends going to an emergency department.
Parents need to monitor the amount of time their child is outside to help keep them safe from frostbite, Sampson said.
“(Children) may not recognize it because they are having fun and playing outside,” he said.
Parents should bring their children inside after a few minutes to warm up again before they return outside.
