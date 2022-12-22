Winter weather, 12.22 (copy)

Doctors are reminding people to cover all of their skin when going outside during this winter cold snap as wind chills are low enough that exposed skin can get frostbite in under 10 minutes.

Frostbite happens when the body's survival mechanisms kick in during extremely cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to extremities, which eventually freeze.

