Buchanan County EMS is partnering with Stuffed Animals for Emergencies for a donation drive during September.
Stuffed Animals for Emergencies (SAFE) is a nonprofit that accepts donations of stuffed animals, blankets and other comfort items that organizations can use for children facing traumatic or emotional situations.
Evan Clark, a local first responder and chapter co-founder of SAFE, has high hopes that Buchanan County will see success in completing the establishment of its chapter by the end of the month.
“To start a new chapter with SAFE you have to do a bunch of legwork first,” he said. “An organization holds a donation drive and after your first drive, depending on its success, they’ll go ahead and certify the chapter.”
Clark said this is the first big donation drive being held in the area. The only other SAFE chapter located in Missouri is in St. Louis.
Donations will be distributed by firefighters, EMS, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
“We try to carry stuffed animals so if we are on an EMS run with a young kid, we have a way to distract them,” Clark said. “Unfortunately, kids can often look at us like we’re mean people because we’re inserting IVs and doing all sorts of things that are uncomfortable for them. Even in situations where a house just caught on fire and we’re rushing children out while they have nothing to comfort them. These are items we can have on us to make a stressful and traumatic situation a little easier on them.”
Currently, there are no chapters in Kansas, but Clark said SAFE is in the process of working on covering all of Northwest Missouri and some of Doniphan County.
Donations can be made to any local public safety organization. Current drop locations in Buchanan County are Buchanan County EMS Post 1, 5010 Frederick Ave., Big Shots, 1811 Frederick Ave., and Norty’s Bar & Grill, 1117 Frederick Ave.
For more information about the donation drive, Clark can be reached at safe@bc-ems.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.