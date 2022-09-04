Buchanan EMS SAFE chapter

Buchanan County EMS is working to have a SAFE chapter completed by the end of September.

 Submitted photo

Buchanan County EMS is partnering with Stuffed Animals for Emergencies for a donation drive during September.

Stuffed Animals for Emergencies (SAFE) is a nonprofit that accepts donations of stuffed animals, blankets and other comfort items that organizations can use for children facing traumatic or emotional situations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.