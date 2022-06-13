Student drivers are learning the rules of the road and preparing to get behind the wheel in drivers education classes, with the first session concluding last week.
Throughout the course, which is hosted at Missouri Western State University, participants have the opportunity to go through various situations involving driving, including using drunken driving goggles and a driving simulator.
Instructors use the simulator and goggles to enhance their safety training and encourage young people to use critical thinking before getting behind the wheel.
Chris McBane of the St. Joseph Police Department said that speeding, drinking and driving and distracted driving are the three main causes of motor vehicle crashes. These can lead to fatalities, especially in 15- to 19-year-olds.
"If we can reach them at this age and get them to be safer drivers, to not drink and drive, to slow down, put their phones away and reduce those numbers ... that's what we're here for," McBane said.
Students also learn in the typical classroom fashion, where they listen to presentations, watch videos and have guest speakers speak and teach different skills.
McBane said one of the biggest things they are teaching students this year is the need for familiarity in the vehicles they are driving to reduce distractions.
"Before you ever take off in the vehicle and start driving is becoming familiar with your vehicle and the controls of it ... You don't start driving until you know where everything is," McBane said.
The most important lesson that McBane hopes students learn is to always wear their seatbelts.
"They're probably getting tired of hearing that by now. But it is so important to wear your seatbelt, to not drive distracted and put away whatever the distraction is, whether it's a cell phone or not," McBane said.
The second session is set to begin at the end of the month.
