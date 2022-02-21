It all started with a spark.
Kristy Dale was taking a nap in another room when her service dog, Toby, woke her up. She didn’t realize what was going on until she opened the door and saw the flames. Thick white smoke quickly filled the house and billowed into the cold, winter air.
Two workers from across the street heard her yelling for help and rushed over to break the window and pull her from the burning house, just east of Downtown.
“It was an electric outlet,” said Mike Dale, Kristy’s husband, who wasn’t at home when the fire started. “Nothing was plugged into it but it sparked and caught my couch on fire and spread from there pretty quickly.”
The fire department responded and put out the flames, but the damage already was done.
“We are going from a household down to not even enough to fill up a one-bedroom apartment,” Mike Dale said. “We have the clothes on our backs.”
This was one of five structure fires St. Joseph crews responded to in the first two weeks of January, following a record year for such calls.
In 2021, the fire department responded to 53 structure fires, four more than the previous record set in 2019. Usually, numbers spike when the weather swings. Since 2010, July and December have had far more structure fires than the other months, because cooling and heating units usually are turned on for the first time.
“Of course, space heaters draw a lot of current, but in the summer we got AC’s that do the same thing,” said Steve Henrichson, a fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department. “A lot of the older houses aren’t set up to run four, five, six space heaters that we see in some of these houses. It’s just overloading an older system.”
Cold weather also leads to the homeless population using vacant structures to keep warm. Many start fires that can get out of control.
“I don’t want to blame the homeless for all of them, but there are some where the homeless have been inside and they go to stay warm and a small fire gets away from them,” Henrichson said.
The vacant structure fires are the more severe ones, Henrichson said, because the fire department would rather let it burn than risk the lives of firefighters to save it. Instead, they focus on protecting the surrounding structures.
“The vacant properties that we have around the city where people will come in for shelter, we just need to make a more concerted effort to get them into proper shelter where they can stay warm instead of trying to build a fire and burning a house down,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray.
Despite the perception of more structure fires than usual, Henrichson said the number of responses recently isn’t out of the ordinary.
“We’ve had more, but not bunches more, like one or two a month more, which, unfortunately, the people affected that’s more than they want,” Henrichson said. “You’re just hearing about them a lot more than we did a few years ago.”
The Dales are living with a friend while they search for a permanent residence. They hope to one day be able to move back into their 1890s home.
“We’re going to have to rebuy everything once we find a permanent home,” Mike said. “Once we get there, we’re going to have to repurchase furniture, so anything that anybody wants to donate, we’re accepting.”
People can donate to the Dales’ gofundme at gofund.me/de46dc2f.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.