A structure fire in the 2300 block of Blackwell Road halted traffic in the area and injured a firefighter Monday morning.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responded shortly after 6 a.m. Officials on scene said no one was in the home when the fire started. The communications center sent out a warning via Nixle to avoid Blackwell road from Rock Springs Road to Savannah Road.
According to emergency personnel on scene, one firefighter suffered minor injuries as they were battling a fire that started at the residence.