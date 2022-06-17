When storms push debris into roadways, the St. Joseph streets and infrastructure division has to jump into action to clean up and keep the flow of traffic running smoothly.
The thunderstorm that hit Thursday night into Friday morning knocked down trees and telephone poles around the city. One tree even damaged the vehicle of a deputy at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. While no injuries were reported, the streets department got to work right away.
Keven Schneider, the superintendent of the division, said the most difficult part of the job is when electric wires fall with the debris, making safety an issue.
“Well, we don’t touch them (the wires) until whatever utility that is has the wires cleared out, even if it’s like cable vision,” Schneider said. “Well, there’s no electricity in that, but we don’t know that the next block down another tree has fallen and crossed the wires. So now there is electricity. And that’s what we’re trying to avoid is, you know, getting electrocuted.”
Schneider said response times to calls during these storms vary due to the size of debris in the road and the number of calls to which they are dispatched.
“We would theoretically be there an hour, hour and a half ... just depending on the severity of the storm and the amount of trees down,” Schneider said.
To report debris on local streets, residents can call the streets and infrastructure division of the city of St. Joseph at 816-271-4848. There is a dispatcher on duty 24/7.
“We’ve always answered the phone, and they will they have the ability to dispatch people out to take care of this stuff. So we encourage them to call,” Schneider said.
