Extreme winter weather is expected through Thursday across Northwest Missouri, but recent strategy changes by city streets employees are giving them an edge over the elements.
St. Joseph Streets Department crews start by coating the roads in a mixture of salt brine and sugar-beet molasses. The department has been using this newer concoction, which is a major upgrade to previous methods, said Keven Schneider, the city’s superintendent of streets and infrastructure.
“The pre-treating is relatively new and it’s paid for itself over and over,” he said. “If we get a light snow, it’ll usually handle 3/4 of an inch of snow by itself, usually. And if we have to plow ... it prohibits the freezing precipitation from forming a bond with the pavement, so the streets clear a lot easier.”
It’s a major upgrade over just salt brine because the brine only melts snow until temperatures reach around 20 degrees, Schneider said.
“(Sugar-beet molasses) will take the melting temperature down significantly, depending on humidity, sunlight, wind, that sort of thing,” he said. “But we have melted snow down to zero before with it. Again, it’s not just the snow; there’s a lot of other environmental considerations to take into account, but we could melt pretty cold.”
They begin using salt after snow starts falling and switch to snow plows after 2 or 3 inches have accumulated, Schneider said.
“In the city we’ve got railroad tracks, we’ve got manhole lids, we’ve got water valves, we’ve got the crown of the street, so we can’t just really plow,” he said. “The state highways are a lot more level, they’re a lot smoother, so they can plow from the beginning. We have to wait a little bit. The standard is 3 inches.”
Rather than the snow itself, it’s more difficult to deal with the cold or lack of snow. Having weather in the single digits, like projected for later this week, and a lack of sun keeps the snow from melting, Schneider said.
It isn’t just city crews taking precautions. Evergy Electric employees will be on standby in Kansas and Missouri in case of outages caused by heavy snow and freezing rain Tuesday and Wednesday, according to an Evergy press release.
