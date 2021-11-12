Missouri Theater is receiving improvements to its roof, and as part of the work, a couple of streets around the building will be closed.
Edmond Street from Seventh to Eighth streets will be closed from Nov. 15 to Dec, 6. South Eighth Street from Felix to Edmond streets will be closed during the day on Nov. 16 and 17.
