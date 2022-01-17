Street department looks toward other focuses amid quiet winter

With temperatures fluctuating above freezing and a lack of snow this winter, officials are hoping they will have an easier and cheaper recovery in the spring.
According to City Street Superintendent Keven Schneider, they’ve been able to have crews continue normal concrete and construction work in the winter — a lot more than usual.
“I’ve seen before, we had to shut everybody down and just put everybody out doing potholes, so nothing else gets done. So hopefully this year, we can handle it with just the normal pothole crews or you know,” Schneider said. “Hopefully, we’ll just be able to keep continuing with our normal work because there’s plenty of that which is usually put off to do snow removal.”
Not only is this helping them with other focuses now, but Schneider said he hopes this will allow them to focus on more projects in the spring.
“We’re hopeful that the potholes won’t be as bad as after the worst winter. The freeze-thaw in the plows do tear the heck out of the pavements. So we’re not going to hopefully have as many of those cycles that we have to go through this year. So that will make a big difference in the number of potholes we have this spring,” he said.
The department continues preparing snow plow trucks and putting an ice-melt mixture on the roadways to assist with any winter dangers. It’s important to keep in mind, crews will continue working on road projects or snow clearing throughout the winter. Drivers need to help keep workers safe by paying attention while behind the wheel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.