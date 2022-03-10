Thursday's snowstorm kept local road crews busy from the early morning and throughout the day as they worked to make streets safe.
Work started Wednesday with laying out the beet juice pre-treatment that reduces ice build-up, and crews followed up with salt throughout the day Thursday. City crews typically wait to see 3-inches of total accumulation before plows come out.
By afternoon Thursday, about 3 inches of snow had fallen in the St. Joseph area.
Keven Schneider, the city's streets superintendent, said the pre-treatment has done wonders for keeping snow at bay. He said his crew treated the emergency routes first, then secondary routes and finally moved to district routes throughout the city.
"Basically it's opening up corridors from the North End to the South End to the east and west. Once we finish the emergency routes, we go into the secondary routes, which start to get to the residentials," Schneider said.
One of the issues for those out in the trucks is parked vehicles on the side of the road, said Omar Urias-Ruiz, a street crew worker who ended his shift early Thursday morning.
"It's kind of a tight squeeze for us big trucks. Normally when there are vehicles parked on the side, we have to try to get over as close as we can to the edge," Urias-Ruiz said. "We try not to fall into the ditch because if you fall into a ditch, it is kind of a bad deal ... it takes about an hour or maybe two-hour process to get these trucks from the ditch."
Schneider said the streets department will continue to work on cleaning up roads. People can call 816-271-4848 with any concerns, as someone is on duty 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.