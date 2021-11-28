As the weather gets colder, the phones get busier at St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue.
While calls about stray animals are a year-round issue, residents are quicker to phone in during the winter, said Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with the shelter.
"A lot of people get more concerned about stray animals out running around during the winter months (and) understandably so," she said. "It's more of a concern with dogs versus cats. Cats are really resourceful, and so you'll see a lot of community cats are able to find shelter."
If residents are concerned, it could be enough to provide a small, often inexpensive, cat house, Silvey said.
It isn't just strays. People also will call the shelter with concerns about pets getting loose or being left out in a neighbor's yard, Silvey said. Dogs are allowed to be kept outdoors even in the winter, but there has to be shelter available to shield them from the elements, she said.
"That's something that we would go out and check out and investigate and make sure that the animal has a warm, safe place to stay," she said.
Any type of shelter can help keep animals safe as long they're shielded from the elements and not directly exposed, Silvey.
"If you have a garage that you can put them in somewhere that's warmer, overnight at least, when those temperatures are going to be really frigid, we always recommend that," she said. "Even if it's a garage versus being outside, it's going to be better for them."
The shelter has limited space and is outfitted to house about 50 dogs and 60 cats, but it is an open-intake system, so pets can't be turned away. Fortunately for the shelter, Silvey said, adoptions increase around the holidays to offset the number of calls and animals taken in.
"We usually keep up with it," she said. "We have really good adoption rates ... But there are times that we get really swamped, and during those times where it gets really full, we rely on the community."
Newborn animals are especially susceptible to the cold, which makes finding good shelter especially important to increase their chances of survival, Silvey said.
