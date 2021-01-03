The Belt Highway is the major road in St. Joseph. It has two shopping malls, numerous restaurants and plenty of stores. It’s unlike any other road in town, which makes it difficult to manage traffic.
Usually traffic on a road peaks in the morning and the evening — the work and school rush. But not the Belt. It creates a different traffic pattern.
The morning rush is like any other road, except it never declines. Traffic along the Belt slowly increases throughout the day, reaching its peak in the after-work hours.
“Traffic on the Belt Highway tends to just pick up all day long,” said Adam Wood, the traffic operations engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. “A lot of other corridors in Kansas City and other areas, you tend to see an a.m. peak and a p.m. peak, whereas the Belt Highway just tends to rise throughout the day. It rises a little bit by lunch, and then a little bit more in the afternoon and then even more by p.m. peak. Five o'clock hours tends to be the highest in traffic volumes.”
Wood said it's because of the way the Belt connects to all of St. Joseph.
“There's not a particular direction that drivers are going in the morning or afternoon,” Wood said. “Whereas a lot of other corridors, drivers are going one direction to get to work and then the other direction to get back home. The Belt Highway has businesses all the way up and down it on both sides, so that's kind of why you don't really see the one direction of traffic in the morning and one direction in the afternoon.”
This makes the traffic on the Belt Highway difficult to manage. The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for the Belt Highway, whereas other streets are maintained by the city. MoDOT tries to control the traffic through speed limits and traffic lights.
The speed limit along the Belt is 40 mph, and the traffic lights are coordinated for that particular speed.
“It really doesn't do drivers a whole lot of good to go a whole lot faster, because you're just going to catch a red light at the next signal, generally,” Wood said. “We kind of tie them all together, making the signals work with what the speed limit is posted as.”
The main traffic controllers are the stoplights, which usually run on cycles but also have detection sensors. On the Belt Highway, U.S. Route 36 is the divider. Everything north is coordinated together, and everything south is on a separate cycle. These cycles can vary depending on the day, time and traffic volume.
“Coordination is when signals are essentially talking to each other,” Wood said. “They're all on the same cycle link. The goal is where traffic can hit green light after green light after green light. Now that is easier said than done, because we're trying to focus on the whole package, the whole network of what's best for northbound traffic and southbound traffic.”
Traffic can be frustrating, especially along the Belt Highway. Outside of the traffic lights and speed limits, there isn’t much MoDOT can do, but the coordination is designed for the entire traffic system.
“You got to remember that the system is designed for everybody,” Wood said. “It's not designed for one particular driver. I've been that guy before too, where I'm going a certain route, and I get hit with a few red whites and I question what is going on here. But you got to remember, it's designed for the entire network, what is best for everyone.”