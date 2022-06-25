While the Stonecrest Homeowners Association has voiced concerns with Family Guidance Center’s new behavioral health unit at 4906 Frederick Ave., some Stonecrest residents support the facility.
Bobbi Howe, a seven-year resident of Stonecrest, is a local Realtor. The job is in her genes — her mother was the top Realtor in St. Joseph for years before she died by suicide, she said.
“As someone whose mother took her own life, mental health is very important to me,” Howe said. “I actually speak nationally on mental health and mental wellness, and there are a lot of misconstructions around mental health. We still have a lot of stigma in our society around mental health.”
Joseph Kirby, a 12-year resident of Stonecrest, also understands the toll of mental health firsthand.
“I had a mental-health crisis myself, and I lived in a different community, and they had a facility like this available,” he said. “It greatly helped me. Today, I am well-managed but that’s never going to be a certainty. People from all walks of life can use a facility like this.”
The city of St. Joseph had contractually agreed to spend $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds on the new behavioral health unit, which will offer walk-in mental health services to make up for the long period clients have to wait — about two to four months — to see a psychiatric provider.
However, concerns started swirling at the Stonecrest Homeowners Association quarterly meeting. The majority of the people at the meeting were worried about patients not having transportation and wandering into the neighborhood.
“The biggest concerns are the fact that when patients are brought in and dropped off, there’s no restriction, they can simply deny services and walk away,” said David Sandy, the president of the Stonecrest Homeowners Association. “Because one of our popular entrances to Stonecrest is right next to the facility, some residents are concerned that they might walk away and come through the neighborhood.”
The neighborhood has had similar incidents with patients from Mosaic, which is right down the street. Like any health provider, clients can deny services and walk out and there’s nothing Family Guidance would be able to do.
“That fear of the unknown and not knowing how things are going to change, that makes people rear up and say, ‘Oh, not in my neighborhood,’ or ‘I don’t want it here,’ when we don’t know how all this is going to play out yet,” Howe said.
After the first meeting, neighborhood residents got back together with the St. Joseph Police Department and Family Guidance Center. However, their concerns weren’t alleviated. In response, the city put the $600,000 of ARPA money on hold.
In a press release, the city stated “a funding request has not yet been submitted by Family Guidance Center and, as a result, no funding request has been denied.” In a letter to Family Guidance Center, the city said, “If you can provide responses to those concerns, including any plans you may have previously developed and any new plans you may develop in response to the stated concerns, that information may enable the City to release American Rescue Plan Act funding.”
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, responded to the letter by explaining that clients are offered transportation through their family or friends, the bus system, Uber Health, cabs and even its own staff.
Through his own experiences, Kirby sees the need for more mental health services in St. Joseph.
“It is a big need all over the country,” Kirby said. “Mental health resources and having a facility like this available where people can come in on short notice and have access to the resources they need is a great opportunity for the community.”
Howe agrees and said it could bring positive change to St. Joseph.
“I’m not overly upset one way or the other, but I believe that we need this resource in our community and we need to start changing the way we talk about mental health and just the way we can provide resources to our community,” Howe said.
