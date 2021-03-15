Statewide pedestrian accidents down 30% in '20

There were nearly a third fewer statewide pedestrian accidents last year than in 2019. While the decrease is clear, the underlying cause is less definitive.
It could be due to 2020's shutdown, but it's difficult to know, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
In St. Joseph, there have been six accidents this year, about the same as at this point in 2020. There were 2,241 pedestrian accidents statewide in 2020, down from 3,275 in 2019.
“It’s a great thing that the numbers are down, less people hurt, less people killed, that’s ultimately what we want," Tonn said. "And we would like to think that’s through enforcement and education to the public, but we don’t know yet, right? All the numbers aren’t in. We are on par with where we were last year at this time. Of course, last year around this time we started the lockdowns.”
Sticking to sidewalks obviously improves safety, but people still need to pay attention to surroundings because anything can go wrong, Tonn said.
"Even when you’re on a sidewalk you got to pay attention to what you’re doing," he said. "Unfortunately, human nature is now you’re on your cell phone most of the time. Doing your cell phone when you’re walking on a sidewalk, you think you’re perfectly fine. The fact of the matter is, you don’t know what everyone else is doing. Accidents do truly just happen with no intent.”
Pedestrian accidents encapsulate a broad category, Tonn said.
“What you got to understand about pedestrian crashes is they’re not all the same and not everybody is hurt badly," he said. "It could be as simple as in a private lot someone clips you with a mirror and now we have an additional pedestrian crash. That’s a lot of it, too, so don’t think of it like everyone is getting hurt or killed when they get hit by a car.”
It's tough to know whether numbers will keep trending down when social activities begin increasing again, Tonn said.
