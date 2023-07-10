A new statewide traffic law will look to crack down on distracted driving.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Friday that bans texting and driving statewide starting late August, making Missouri one of the last to do so.
Taking preventative measures against cell phone use makes sense, said local resident Carl Barksdale.
“I just don’t see where it should be legal to text and drive or be distracted, it’s just too dangerous,” he said. “Your car is literally a weapon when you’re driving it; if you’re not using it properly, you can hurt someone.”
The bill takes effect Aug. 28, but citations won’t be issued for more than a year.
That should give drivers plenty of time to adjust to the new rules, said Capt. Mike Hess of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Citations can’t be written until Jan. 1 of 2025, so that gives almost a year-and-a-half of warnings that can be issued,” he said. “That should be enough time to educate most drivers that this is a new statute and what to be prepared for.”
The law allows only hands-free actions, like speech-to-text and talking on the phone via Bluetooth.
It replaces a similar bill that applies only to drivers under 21.
Hess has been expecting some form of legislation against distracted driving, so he’s optimistic that the decision will yield positive results.
“Hopefully, this new bill will actually encourage people to be completely hands-free while in their car and will reduce any, like, distraction (related) accidents that we do have,” Hess said.
The law is needed because people don’t use enough foresight when driving, Barksdale said.
“It is getting pretty bad,” he said. “When you can be at a stoplight, you see someone doing about 20 miles per hour over and they’re coming in the opposite lane. And you see them just looking down at their steering wheel because their phone is there.”
Any violations will be secondary offenses, so officers need a larger reason, such as speeding, to pull someone over.
