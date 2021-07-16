Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presented a resolution Friday to St. Joseph Police Officer Lucas Winder, the handler of late K-9 officer Max, for the loss of his partner. But Luetkemeyer intends on going one step further — honoring Max through legislation.
When Luetkemeyer heard about the death of Max, he thought of his own furry friend, a five-year-old goldendoodle, and sympathized with Winder.
“We have a big place in our heart for canines,” Luetkemeyer said of his family. “Whenever we saw this, much like everybody else in the community, we were heartbroken to see what happened to Max.”
Luetkemeyer’s wife, Lucinda, came up with the idea of writing a resolution.
“It's just a small way for us to kind of share our condolences with the community and with the police department,” Luetkemeyer said.
This gesture of support is just one of many Winder has received in the past couple of weeks. He has been sent letters from across the country, from California to Rhode Island. But nothing is more overwhelming than the love from the local community.
“It's beautiful to see people come together, because there's times where we as a nation, and we as a community, don't always come together,” Winder said. “But I've seen, despite the tragedy, people coming together, and it's a beautiful thing.”
But Luektemeyer doesn’t want his support to end with just the resolution. He plans to sponsor legislation that would enhance the penalty for killing a K-9 officer more than just a regular animal, as legislation for the issue has failed in the past.
When Winder became a handler, he knew about the law. After losing Max, he wants to change it.
“It's not something I necessarily agree with,” Winder said of the current law. “I think that, given the duties and what they do as a dual purpose canine, they need to be recognized as an officer, because they show great bravery and courageousness in the field.”
“They're asked to do things that sometimes humans are not able to do,” Winder said. “They should be held to a standard, so I think that's something that we can change for the better.”
Winder would be willing to tell his story, anything to help with Luektemeyer’s proposed legislation in honor of Max.
“I would be happy to and plan on filing legislation next year that would enhance penalties for the killing of a law enforcement dog in the line of duty,” Luektemeyer said. “We should call it Max’s Law.”
