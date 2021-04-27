State legislation is being discussed that could change laws for dangerous felonies.
If passed, it would allow people in specific cases to be held in custody for 48 hours without a warrant. The proposal applies only to extreme cases like murder, rape or armed robbery.
The bill would give law enforcement and prosecutors extra breathing room to get cases done, Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said.
"We want to make sure that the cases are investigated thoroughly," he said. "And that police officers or any peace officers, highway patrol, sheriff's department, that they have adequate time to prepare their reports and get them to the prosecutor that's going to have time to look at them."
People currently have to be charged or released within 24 hours of their arrest. The time crunch can lead to cases being rushed and mistakes being made, Holliday said.
“What I’ve seen over the years is sometimes police officers are hurried," he said. "They’re in a hurry to get reports done because of the 24-hour rule. Prosecutors likewise are under time constraints and have to review a major case within an hour or two.”
In an extreme example it could even lead to someone serving time who wouldn't otherwise, Holliday said.
"In some cases I fear that a decision could be made to file a charge just because you're out of time and you want some additional time to look at it," he said. "But if we had another 24 hours perhaps the decision would be contrary to that."
It's problematic over the weekend or late at night when resources are limited, he said.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has been working on the proposal for a few years, Holliday said.
It's also important to note arrest laws often vary by state, he said.
“This change is not unique, it’s not unusual," he said. "Many states have longer periods of time where individuals can be held without being charged. For instance, Kansas, you have 48 hours for prosecutors to look at any charge where someone has been arrested by a peace officer.”
A decision on the proposal could be made within a few months, Holliday said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.