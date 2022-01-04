An effort is underway to keep those working to keep roadways safe protected while they are doing their jobs.
The Missouri Department of Transportation saw many roadway tragedies in 2021, including a record-breaking number of crashes into warning vehicles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also recently released warnings from multiple jurisdictions about first responders being injured or killed by drivers failing to move over.
Martin Liles, a MoDOT engineer in the Northwest district, said slowing down and moving over is one of the most important things they need people to do.
"You've got traffic that goes by at 60- to 70-plus miles an hour. And those things are very dangerous, you know when you're out there in real proximity to the workers. So it's one of the reasons why we have the Missouri Move Over law," he said.
"That says, hey when you approach an emergency vehicle, MoDOT vehicle, those responders out on the side of the road with their flashing lights, we want you to move over and give them plenty of distance, steer clear of the incident and give them playing distance so they can do their job and everybody goes home safely," he said
Truck/trailer-mounted attenuators or TMS's were being hit at a concerning rate halfway through the year. Then things escalated into worse tragedies.
Multiple MoDOT workers were killed in 2021 while on the job, including one in Platte County and two recently near St. Louis. This is something that the department is working to combat in the new year.
"We lost some of what we call our MoDOT family, lost their lives in the line of duty. And we know that it is a dangerous situation out there on those roadways. That's why we take safety as a top priority," Liles said. "So we continue to try and encourage and educate the traveling public about those and why it's so important to pay attention as you're driving down the road to one to make sure that they're watching for the flashing lights."
During the winter months, Liles said it's important for drivers to slow down and make room for snowplows. Lastly, he said they ask drivers to keep the phones down and buckle up while in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.