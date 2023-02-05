A St. Charles Republican lawmaker is pushing to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in a treatment setting after a study showed its ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder.
While officials are seeking ways to reduce mental health issues across the country, there is concern about legalizing a hallucinogenic substance and how it may impact substance abuse.
“The main goal we have as a mental health specialist is to treat people and help them get better,” said Dr. Samuel Fadare, assistant medical director at Family Guidance Center. “Laws like this always make what we do a little harder because when you start legalizing these kinds of substances, the outcome may not be a good one.”
Fadare said he believes there could be benefits from legalizing mushrooms in a treatment setting, but mixing a strong product with disorders like depression or bipolar disorder could cause even more problems, like loss productivity or the possibility of going into deep depression.
“This is a mind-altering drug,” he said. “You have to be careful when you’re combining this with someone already facing the struggles of substance abuse or mental disorders.”
Capt. Shawn Collie with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said he has concerns on what message this may send to the youth and community.
“The questions and concerns that come up for us is how is this going to impact the community and our youth,” Collie said. “Obviously, there was a variety of medical uses for these types of drugs back in the day, but that’s sort of ended. For us, the concern is what are we teaching the youth about drugs like this we’ve been saying is bad for so long.”
With marijuana recently becoming legalized in Missouri, Collie said it’s important that children are being educated on these drugs.
“Obviously if something like this does pass, we need to have education,” he said. “Especially at the younger ages. With marijuana, we’ve already seen overdoses rising. Just because this is being used for a medical-type condition does not mean it’s okay for every person to use.”
Officials at the Drug Strike Force said if a drug was not prescribed to you, it’s best to not take it.
“This isn’t just about psychedelic drugs or the medical marijuana but all prescription type drugs,” Collie said. “Be aware of the possible medical side effects that could come with any drug.”
