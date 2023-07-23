Fentanyl test strips

Residents can receive fentanyl test strips instructions for proper use from the St. Kolbe Puckett Center.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Local addiction specialists are applauding state and national moves aimed at battling the fentanyl crisis.

July 7 saw the approval of Senate Bill 45 by Gov. Mike Parson, which modifies provisions relating to health care and made fentanyl test trips legal statewide.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.