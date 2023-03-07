Relatives have reached a nearly $1 million settlement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in the deaths of a family killed in a 2021 accident when their car flipped into a water-filled ditch on Pear Street.
The commission agreed to pay $925,000 to settle the wrongful death suit brought by family members of Cody Grace, his children Braxtin, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, and their half-sister Rosalie Morse, 3. The four, along with the children’s mother, Amy Morse, who was the driver of the car, died when their vehicle overturned into a ditch that was filled with water in the 2900 block of Pear Street on property owned by Hawk Truck Leasing on April 9, 2021.
According to the settlement, which was filed Monday, the family members will receive about $459,000, with the remaining $466,000 going to attorney fees and case expenses. The plaintiffs in the case include an uncle of Braxtin and Anastasia Grace, Rosalie Morse’s father and Cody Grace’s mother.
The family members already had reached a settlement of $508,000 in December with Hawk Truck Leasing, which also was named as a defendant in the case.
The five people were trapped in the car as it was submerged upside down in the ditch. Cody Grace’s body wasn’t found until almost two weeks after the accident because rescuers initially weren’t aware he was in the vehicle.
Family members of the victims and neighbors in the area campaigned for repairs to both sides of the street where the accident happened to fix drainage issues, and the Missouri Department of Transportation completed that work in the fall of 2022.
