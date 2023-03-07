PEAR STREET (copy)

Relatives have reached a nearly $1 million settlement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in the deaths of a family killed in a 2021 accident when their car flipped into a water-filled ditch on Pear Street.

The commission agreed to pay $925,000 to settle the wrongful death suit brought by family members of Cody Grace, his children Braxtin, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, and their half-sister Rosalie Morse, 3. The four, along with the children’s mother, Amy Morse, who was the driver of the car, died when their vehicle overturned into a ditch that was filled with water in the 2900 block of Pear Street on property owned by Hawk Truck Leasing on April 9, 2021.

