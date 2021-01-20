Local victims' advocates are working to raise awareness this month about a behavior that those who may be involved in a domestic violence case should be aware of.
January is Stalking Awareness Month. Siobhan Jackson, a victim advocate in the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, assists domestic violence victims with safety planning and acts as a support person during court proceedings. Buchanan County does not have any standalone stalking cases, however, numerous domestic violence cases have elements of stalking, Jackson notes.
"There's two different types of stalking cases. We'll see stalking that happens in domestic violence cases where the parties are known to each other, they've had a relationship. And usually, one part of that party just can't let go, they're still controlling their loved one, her view, they proclaim their love, by controlling where they're going or knowing where they're going and using that against them," Jackson said. "Then there's the stalking from people that 'I don't know that well, I went on one date or I knew them from Facebook or some social media, and we don't really have a relationship but they seem to know everything about what I'm doing, and will not leave me alone.'"
Karla Hanlan, a domestic violence advocate for the YWCA, said many victims say stalkers have controlled other aspects of their lives.
"I've had several women that have come in here and they control their washer and dryer. They've locked it where they can't use the washer and dryer before," Hanlan said.
According to SPARC (Stalking Prevention Awareness, and Resource Center), 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men have experienced stalking. Overall, 7.5 million people are stalked each year.
Locally, Jackson said, most cases that cite stalking do so as a result of a violation of a protection order. In the past year, Buchanan County had 600 domestic violence cases submitted and about 100 cases were violations of protection orders, Jackson said.
"It's kind of an indicator that people seek out orders of protection because they've tried telling this person to leave them alone or change their behavior and they're trying to put a barrier between them," Jackson said.
Hanlan shared what to be on the lookout for and when it's time to take legal action for those concerned about being a victim of stalking.
"If they show up unexpectedly, or they keep calling you, you broke up with them and they just don't take no for an answer might be the time that you need to think about getting an ex parte against this person."
In those cases, it's helpful to have a record of the behavior, she said.
"Documenting, documenting, documenting. I say to keep a notebook, write down every day, something just isn't right. And that may not be enough initially to bring charges or anything, but it's going to add up," Jackson said. "And then you got to figure out 'What do I need to do to keep safe?'"
Another point made by both Jackson and Hanlan is about the stereotypes when it comes to stalking.
"Anybody can be stalked by anybody. So men can be stalked by women and women can be stalked by men. I think women respond to it differently than men," Jackson said.
Advocates at the Buchanan County Courthouse and the YWCA can help victims take the steps to get protection and provide healing resources.
"[Victims] do have a lot of anxiety and what we offer here at the YWCA is free counseling," Hanlan said. "If they are going through something like that, they can call because they'll probably be going through domestic violence too."
The YWCA St. Joseph Facebook page has been sharing tips and resources when it comes to stalking every day and will continue until the end of the month.